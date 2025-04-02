Vanguard Group Inc. Has $434.25 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.07% of ONE Gas worth $434,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGS opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

