Vanguard Group Inc. Has $436.02 Million Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.82% of MGE Energy worth $436,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

