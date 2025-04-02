Vanguard Group Inc. Has $438.24 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of BlackLine worth $438,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $23,770,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BlackLine by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.