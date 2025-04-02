Vanguard Group Inc. Has $454.41 Million Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Griffon worth $454,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Griffon by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

