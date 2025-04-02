Vanguard Group Inc. Has $461.23 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $461,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,185,000 after buying an additional 1,065,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BYD opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 in the last three months. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.