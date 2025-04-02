Vanguard Group Inc. Has $464.89 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Silgan worth $464,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Silgan by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

