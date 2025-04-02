Vanguard Group Inc. Has $483.22 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,943,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $483,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

NYSE CWK opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

