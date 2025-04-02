Vanguard Group Inc. Has $495.36 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.74% of Viper Energy worth $495,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,505,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Viper Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $18,044,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,980,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,992,000 after purchasing an additional 268,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.