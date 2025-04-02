Vanguard Group Inc. Has $498.06 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,248,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.85% of EPR Properties worth $498,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

