Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EnerSys worth $431,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENS opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.