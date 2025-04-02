Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.99% of Urban Edge Properties worth $429,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,524,000 after buying an additional 177,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,789,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.