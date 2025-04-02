Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $491,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.04 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.85.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

