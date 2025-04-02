Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 285,376 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,383,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.30% of Fulton Financial worth $431,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,435 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

