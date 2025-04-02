Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 37,790 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Black Hills worth $503,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

