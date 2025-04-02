Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 484,176 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 484,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.66% of FormFactor worth $465,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after acquiring an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 406,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,222,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,225,000 after buying an additional 142,776 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 123,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $446,640. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

