Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 8,128 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.52% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $444,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

PBH opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.