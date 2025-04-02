Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 82,261 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,244,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Primoris Services worth $477,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 12,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 40,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

