Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.49% of THOR Industries worth $483,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after purchasing an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 501,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,108,000 after buying an additional 159,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.