Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,412,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $449,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,112,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,794,000 after purchasing an additional 515,197 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KE by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,112,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 462,416 shares during the period. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,147,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,291,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 154,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,323,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

