Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PotlatchDeltic worth $447,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

