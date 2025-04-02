Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BATS:VFMO opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $134.72 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

