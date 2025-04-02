Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

