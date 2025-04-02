Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.86.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $382.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.45. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

