Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 34.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 542.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In other Organogenesis news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

