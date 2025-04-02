Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,576 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 334,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 154,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 64.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -4.56%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,202.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,202.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 34,770 shares of company stock worth $108,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.