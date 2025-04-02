Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Azitra were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Azitra Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33. Azitra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Azitra Company Profile
