Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

CMMB stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

