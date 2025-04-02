Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,507 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 75,229 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1,609.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Nextdoor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 337,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $585.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.14. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Stories

