Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,693 FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of FPAY opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.55. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

