Virtu Financial LLC Invests $30,000 in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 1,156.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STTK

About Shattuck Labs

(Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.