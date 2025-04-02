Virtu Financial LLC Invests $36,000 in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SGMA opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.92. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

