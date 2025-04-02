Virtu Financial LLC Invests $41,000 in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 190.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares in the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 412,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oncology Institute by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 346,256 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOI stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million.

In other news, Director Mark L. Pacala acquired 90,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $94,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,969.84. This represents a 67.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,258 shares of company stock valued at $127,148 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.