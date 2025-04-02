Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

