Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Largo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Largo from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.



Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

