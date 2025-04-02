Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroBiologics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 99,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FibroBiologics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FibroBiologics by 363.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBLG. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroBiologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FibroBiologics Stock Down 4.4 %

FibroBiologics stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $13.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

