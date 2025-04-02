Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Wabash National by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 332,066.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -4.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

