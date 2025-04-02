White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $489,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,897.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,882.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,873.32. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,665.71 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.