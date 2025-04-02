Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of WGO opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.37 million, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $72.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

