1,507,096 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

