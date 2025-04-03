3,623,292 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,623,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,908,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

