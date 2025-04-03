46,467 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

