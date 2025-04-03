6,500 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

