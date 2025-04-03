815,119 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 815,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,550,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Northern Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NTRS stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

