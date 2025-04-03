Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.25.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

