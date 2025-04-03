AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.9% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AB opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

