ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SDOG stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.