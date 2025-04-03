Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Altus Power worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 798.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altus Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,682,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,088,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,214.21. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $44,985.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,002,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,820.01. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock worth $437,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $794.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.