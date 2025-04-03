América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMX opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

