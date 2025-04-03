American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 12,581 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Daniel James White bought 3,668 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,123.74. This represents a 547.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,291.80. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $156,240 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AROW stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $440.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrow Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

