American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,852 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.1 %

PAYC opened at $218.58 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.67. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

